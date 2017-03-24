Posted: Mar 24, 2017 3:27 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2017 3:44 PM

Adam Hooper

State Legislators are still going over the budget shortfall that will affect state agencies and how it will impact Oklahomans. Recently, state agencies were told to make a 14.5 percent cut, including closing half of the state's parks. Many legislators don't agree with that idea. During K-WON's Capitol Call Program, Bartlesville State Representative Earl Sears says that there will be cuts, but not deep cuts.



