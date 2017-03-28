News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Teacher Of The Year Program
You are invited to join in honoring Bartlesville teachers on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. on the Bartlesville High School campus.
The reception will start at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Commons and will be followed by a recognition program beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The program include the announcements of this year's:
Bartlesville Teacher of the Year
Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher
Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award Recipient
2016 Rookie Teachers
Presentation of Service Pins
Former students will be presenting the Teacher of the Year nominees.
2017 Bartlesville Teacher of the Year Nominees
Jennifer Landers, Hoover Elementary, Kindergarten
Teresa Bean, Jean Phillips Elementary, First Grade
Jennifer Spina, Richard Kane Elementary, Kindergarten
Twila Divine, Ranch Heights Elementary, Fourth Grade
Kristin Flick, Wayside Elementary, Second Grade
Deborah Wikel, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Kindergarten
Dianne Herron, Central Middle School, Seventh Grade Life Science
Deborah French, Madison Middle School, Seventh Grade Math
Gary Layman, Bartlesville High School, Honors Chemistry I & Environmental Science
The Rising Star award, created by the Teacher Recognition Committee, recognizes a teacher new to the profession that has exemplified excellence in their entry years of teaching.
2017 Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher Nominees
Morgan Pomfret, Hoover Elementary, Third Grade
Kirby Woodward, Jane Phillips Elementary, Special Education
Savannah Blood, Richard Kane Elementary, Second Grade
Angela Harris, Ranch Heights Elementary, Third Grade
Tara Hendrickson, Wayside Elementary, Pre-Kindergarten
Kristi Gantenbein, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Second Grade
Shawn Hemminger, Central Middle School, Special Education
Lisa Burton, Madison Middle School, Seventh Grade Geography
Amber Feeback, Bartlesville High School, Geometry
