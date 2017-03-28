News


Posted: Mar 27, 2017 4:26 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2017 4:26 AM

Teacher Of The Year Program

Ben Nicholas

You are invited to join in honoring Bartlesville teachers on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. on the Bartlesville High School campus.

The reception will start at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Commons and will be followed by a recognition program beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The program  include the announcements of this year's:

    Bartlesville Teacher of the Year
    Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher
    Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award Recipient
    2016 Rookie Teachers
    Presentation of Service Pins

Former students will be  presenting  the Teacher of the Year nominees.


2017 Bartlesville Teacher of the Year Nominees

    Jennifer Landers, Hoover Elementary, Kindergarten
    Teresa Bean, Jean Phillips Elementary, First Grade
    Jennifer Spina, Richard Kane Elementary, Kindergarten
    Twila Divine, Ranch Heights Elementary, Fourth Grade
    Kristin Flick, Wayside Elementary, Second Grade
    Deborah Wikel, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Kindergarten
    Dianne Herron, Central Middle School, Seventh Grade Life Science
    Deborah French, Madison Middle School, Seventh Grade Math
    Gary Layman, Bartlesville High School, Honors Chemistry I & Environmental Science

The Rising Star award, created by the Teacher Recognition Committee, recognizes a teacher new to the profession that has exemplified excellence in their entry years of teaching.

2017 Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher Nominees

    Morgan Pomfret, Hoover Elementary, Third Grade
    Kirby Woodward, Jane Phillips Elementary, Special Education
    Savannah Blood, Richard Kane Elementary, Second Grade
    Angela Harris, Ranch Heights Elementary, Third Grade
    Tara Hendrickson, Wayside Elementary, Pre-Kindergarten
    Kristi Gantenbein, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Second Grade
    Shawn Hemminger, Central Middle School, Special Education
    Lisa Burton, Madison Middle School, Seventh Grade Geography
    Amber Feeback, Bartlesville High School, Geometry
 


