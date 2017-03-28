Posted: Mar 27, 2017 4:26 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2017 4:26 AM

Ben Nicholas

You are invited to join in honoring Bartlesville teachers on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. on the Bartlesville High School campus.



The reception will start at 5:30 p.m. in the High School Commons and will be followed by a recognition program beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The program include the announcements of this year's:



Bartlesville Teacher of the Year

Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher

Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award Recipient

2016 Rookie Teachers

Presentation of Service Pins



Former students will be presenting the Teacher of the Year nominees.





2017 Bartlesville Teacher of the Year Nominees



Jennifer Landers, Hoover Elementary, Kindergarten

Teresa Bean, Jean Phillips Elementary, First Grade

Jennifer Spina, Richard Kane Elementary, Kindergarten

Twila Divine, Ranch Heights Elementary, Fourth Grade

Kristin Flick, Wayside Elementary, Second Grade

Deborah Wikel, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Kindergarten

Dianne Herron, Central Middle School, Seventh Grade Life Science

Deborah French, Madison Middle School, Seventh Grade Math

Gary Layman, Bartlesville High School, Honors Chemistry I & Environmental Science



The Rising Star award, created by the Teacher Recognition Committee, recognizes a teacher new to the profession that has exemplified excellence in their entry years of teaching.



2017 Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher Nominees



Morgan Pomfret, Hoover Elementary, Third Grade

Kirby Woodward, Jane Phillips Elementary, Special Education

Savannah Blood, Richard Kane Elementary, Second Grade

Angela Harris, Ranch Heights Elementary, Third Grade

Tara Hendrickson, Wayside Elementary, Pre-Kindergarten

Kristi Gantenbein, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Second Grade

Shawn Hemminger, Central Middle School, Special Education

Lisa Burton, Madison Middle School, Seventh Grade Geography

Amber Feeback, Bartlesville High School, Geometry

