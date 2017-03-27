Posted: Mar 27, 2017 6:53 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2017 6:55 AM

Ben Nicholas

The last surviving grandchild of Frank Phillips has died.



The 87-year-old Robert B. Phillips died in February. Phillips was a longtime Tulsa resident and founder of the Phillips Agency, an advertising and public relations firm. He was the son of John G. Phillips, the only son of Jane and Frank Phillips, Oklahoma's renowned oilman.



Phillips grew up across the street from his grandparents' home in Bartlesville. He was a Frank Phillips Foundation board member, serving for more than 30 years. The Foundation operates Woolaroc.