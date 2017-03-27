Posted: Mar 27, 2017 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2017 3:26 PM

Adam Hooper

There's a delay of the U.S. Highway 75 bridge project near Eastland Shopping Center. Apparently, there are some issues with the beams. During KWON City Matters program, city engineer Micah Siemers explained the situation.



The project is an Oklahoma Department of Transportation project, not a City of Bartlesville project. To hear more from Siemers, you can go to the station's website, bartlesvilleradio.com, go to on-demand, and click on One-On-One With A Professional icon.