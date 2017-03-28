Posted: Mar 28, 2017 4:35 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 5:04 AM

On Sunday, Washington County Sherrif's Deputies responded to a possible injury accident in the area of West 300 Road and the South curves near North 4020 Road.



Just a few minutes after the initial call went out, dispatch advised that the car was on fire and the driver was still inside the car. While in route, dispatch advised that the flames from the vehicle were approximately 10 feet high and the driver was still inside.



That's when Deputy Cary Duniphin arrived, parked, exited his vehicle, and ran to the south side of the road to see male on his hands and knees outside the passenger side of the burning vehicle.



Deputy Duniphin slid down the side of the ditch and made his way to the driver where he noticed that the man had blood coming from his mouth and was having a hard time talking, leading him to believe that he had broken his jaw. He then looked down and saw that the man's left leg was bent in half between his ankle and knee. Duniphin knew the man's leg was broken and would not be able to walk. By this time the fire had engulfed the passenger compartment of the vehicle.



Deputy Duniphin then had the man lay on his back, where he grabbed him under his armpits and wrapped his arms around his chest and grabbed his wrists. He was able to drag the man to the east about 10 yards before he ran into downed trees and branches and had no where else to go. He pulled the man up on the bank out of the water as much as he could.



The injured driver was subsequently flown to Tulsa for injuries.



