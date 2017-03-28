Posted: Mar 28, 2017 6:32 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 6:34 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says an accidental shooting cost an 8-year-old boy his life. It happened Sunday in Ochelata. Sgt. Jon Copeland says a 15-year-old boy was showing the younger boy some guns when a shotgun fell over and discharged.





The News On 6 reports that the teen then drove the younger boy to a house where adults called for help, but the 8-year-old didn't survive.



