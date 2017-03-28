Posted: Mar 28, 2017 11:36 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 11:36 AM

Ben Nicholas

An accident occurred on Sunday morning just four miles North and three miles East of Copan on a county road in Washington County.

21-year-old Alex Solis-Rangell from Tulsa was transported by Life Flight air ambulance to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk internal, and leg injuries in stable condition after losing control of his 2006 Hyundai Tiburon.

Rangell was eastbound on County Road E300, when he lost control and went into a broad slide, struck 2 trees, went airborne and flipped. The vehicle landed on its wheels in a creek. The vehicle caught fire and driver was unable to exit vehicle due to leg injuries, however, a Washington county deputy arrived within minutes of the collision and pulled driver from vehicle. There was an odor of alcohol present

