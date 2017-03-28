Posted: Mar 28, 2017 11:45 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 11:45 AM

Ben Nicholas

An accident occurred on Monday evening on US 75 just south of CR 7, approximately one mile north of Copan, in Washington County.

26-year-old Laci Graham of Caney, KS was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Jane Phillips Hospital after striking a trailer in her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. She was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk, external trunk, and leg injuries. She has since been transferred to St Francis in Tulsa.

Graham and a semi were both traveling northbound on US 75 when Graham struck the trailer in the rear. The semi pulled off to the shoulder and Graham came to rest approximately 60 feet north of the point of impact.





