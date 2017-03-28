Posted: Mar 28, 2017 2:21 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 2:28 PM

Adam Hooper

City of Bartlesville sales tax numbers for March is down. It may have been the worst figures that the city has faced in a long time. City officials were surprised about the results. Administrative Director/CFO Mike Bailey said that sales tax for March of this year is over $170,000 less than last year.



Bailey continued to explain that sales tax numbers are down this fiscal year.



There are still three months left in this fiscal year. July 1st will begin the next fiscal year for the City.