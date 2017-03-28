Posted: Mar 28, 2017 2:23 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 7:26 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man is in custody after he allegedly damaged a window at Price Tower. 30-year old Denton William Gage is charged with malicious injury to property, breaking and entering, and public intoxication.



An employee at the Price Tower told Bartlesville police that he saw Gage walk into the hotel and got into an elevator. While the employee was cleaning on the 15th floor, he hear banging upstairs. A court affidavit states that the employee found a window broken and a child's high chair broken. Gage told the authorities that he was on the 11th floor. The police smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Gage.



Court records indicate that Gage has priors in Washington, Rogers, and Tulsa counties. During Tuesday's arraignment, Gage was sentenced to 30 days in Washington County Jail for contempt because he cursed at Judge Russell Vaclaw. Gage's next court date is April 7th.



Bond was set at $100,000.