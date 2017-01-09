Posted: Mar 28, 2017 6:17 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2017 6:17 PM

Bill Lynch

The first matter discussed at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners was not on the agenda for Monday morning. Osage County District Attorney Rex Duncan wished to inform the public, that as the current political campaign comes to a close, it is still illegal to remove political posters and signs from private property without the express permission of the land owner. The removal of posters or signs does constitute a misdemeanor charge of theft and the District Attorney's Office will prosecute if the land owner can provide evidence of the theft and identity of the perpetrators. Duncan highlights the legal stance behind the theft of political signs as evidence has come forward of the removal of candidate posters and signs across the county.

Matters addressed on on the agenda included the signing of bid contracts, establishment of purchase orders, utility permits, along with a bid for lawn service for the County Courthouse and Treasurers Office. Cole lawn service was once again accepted as low bid for lawn service at $135.00 per mowing. Only one item was tabled during the meeting and that was for a new contract for Inmate phone service. The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.