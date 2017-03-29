Posted: Mar 29, 2017 4:22 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2017 4:22 AM

Ben Nicholas

County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says that registered voters in Washington County who become physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 28 won’t have to miss the April 04, Regular Municipal Election for the City of Dewey, Towns of Copan and Ochelata and Special Election for Copan Public Schools.



House says state law permits registered voters who will be unable to go to the polls because they become incapacitated after 5 pm Tuesday, March 28, to vote on an emergency basis. “Physical incapacitation” includes a variety of conditions---injury, illness, childbirth---that prevent a person from voting in person at the polls on Election Day.



You can contact the County Election Board office at 918-337-2850 for more information.

