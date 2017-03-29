Posted: Mar 29, 2017 10:08 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2017 10:10 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Spring KWON Cooking Extravaganza will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at the Bartlesville Community Center. The cooking school will feature chefs demonstrating several different recipes.

Chef Mark Spencer of the Painted Horse, culinary instructor Derek Bransford from Tri-County Tech, Green Egg Chef, Jimmy Webb and Susan Miller from Rolling Pin Bakery & Deli will be at the show.



More than 40 businesses will be there from 5 to 6:30pm, and the show starts in the auditorium at 6:30pm. Concessions will also be available from Dink’s BBQ, Classic Catering, The Rolling Pin Bakery & Deli.



Tickets are on sale at Food Pyramid, Cliff’s Flooring & Windows, RCB Bank-Bartlesville, Coffeyville Radio and Bartlesville Radio for $10. They are also available at Bartlesville Community Center for $14, with convenience/handling fees and online at www.bartlesvilleradio.com for $11.

For group discounts or VIP tickets, stop by the radio station or call 918-336-1001. Group discounts are available for $9 each for groups of 10 or more. With a $30 VIP Ticket, you get an exclusive VIP Booth Browsing at 4:30, Front Row VIP Seating, a VIP exclusive demo and tasting from 5:00 to 5:30, and a $15 Painted Horse gift card



Local businesses include: Amelia Creamery, Amos Radlinger –Chinowth & Cohen Realtors in Tulsa, Bartlesville Braces, Bartlesville Community Center, Bartlesville Print Shop, Bartnet IP, Boulevard Discount Pharmacy, Celebrating Signature HomeStyles-Cathy Thompson, Cherokee Casino Ramona, Classic Catering, Cliff’s Flooring & Windows, Darn Good Seasonings, Dewey Antique Show, Dink’s Barbeque, Doterra, Ettingers Office Supply, Fabric Notions, Farm Bureau of Oklahoma– LaJuana Duncan, Farris Heating & Air, Food Pyramid, Fusion Massage & Wellness, Gail’s Hairstyling & Spa, Green Country Village, Heritage Theatre Café & Pub, Hillcrest Country Club, Hill Dermatology, Imaging Concepts, Jerrico Tile & Stone Outfitters, Lawn America, Lookin’ Hot & Polished, Longaberger Baskets –Jane Fisher, Lularoe – Laura Moser, Mary Kay-Kathy Langley, Michael’s Carpet & Sleep Center, Mimi’s Antique Market, NBR Electronics, Nowata Road Liquor, Paws Resort & Spa, Penn Plaza Liquor, Quality Vision, RCB Bank, Rolling Pin Bakery & Deli, Sam’s Club—Owasso, Sew N’So-Sharon Caulkins, Shawnee Milling Company, Sweet Pea’s Hometown Boutique, Swim’n Holes, The French Nest, The Market in Dewey, The Painted Horse Bar & Grill, The Pampered Chef-Charlene Dew & Becky Tupper, Tri County Tech, Tupperware by Ann, United Linen, Wasemiller Insurance & More