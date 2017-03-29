News


Crime

Posted: Mar 29, 2017 2:54 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2017 2:54 PM

Bartlesville Couple Face Preliminary Hearing

Share on RSS

 

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville couple who are accused of drug violations have a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 18th.  Arturo Mendoza and Jessica Raminrez are charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and acquire proceeds from a drug activity.  Last month, Bartlesville police conducted a traffic stop for a defective brake light at the intersection of DeBell Avenue and Tuxedo Blvd.

A court affidavit states that a K9 smelled an odor of drugs coming from inside the car.  The authorities found two-one gallon freezer bags.  Each bag weighed over 1,000 grams of meth.  The suspects had over $1,200 in cash and officers found over $600 inside the car.

Bond remains at $250,000 each.

 

Jessica Ramirez


« Back to News