Posted: Mar 29, 2017 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2017 3:19 PM

Adam Hooper

A Dewey man is in custody after he allegedly attacked his wife. 57-year old Michael Dale Landreth is charged with domestic assault and battery and threats to kill.



A Washington County Sheriff's deputy was called to the Ranch Motel and saw a woman upset. According to a court affidavit, the woman told the deputy that she and her husband argued about paying for gas. She reported that Landreth grabbed her and hit her in the face with his fist. Reportedly, the woman saw her husband grab a pocket knife, pointed at her, and threatened to kill her. Landreth told his wife that she would only be leaving the room in a body bag.



Landreth's next court date is April 7th. Bond was set at $25,000.