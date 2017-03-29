Posted: Mar 29, 2017 4:36 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2017 4:36 PM

Bill Lynch

Osage County voters will have an opportunity next Tuesday to select the next Commissioner for District #1. Democratic Candidate Jerry Howerton has filled the role on the Board of County Commissioners since the retirement of Commissioner Bob Jackson last July. Howerton is running for the first time for the Commissioner position and will be facing Republican Candidate Will Cubbage. Cubbage is an OSU graduate and former agricultural educator with the Osage County OSU extension office in Pawhuska. Voters will be able to participate in early voting Thursday and Friday at the Osage County election Board Office in Pawhuska, otherwise polls open at 7am Tuesday, April 4.

Additionally, city council elections will be held for the communities of Hominy, Sperry, Barnsdall, Skiatook, and Fairfax. Sperry voters will also vote on a six tenth of a percent sales tax proposition.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Andrea Conner was the guest this week on KPGM's Talk of the Town and highlighted the need for Precinct Officials.