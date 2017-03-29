Posted: Mar 29, 2017 4:39 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2017 4:39 PM

Bill Lynch

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce welcomed special guests Barnsdall Students of the Month along with Democratic Candidate for Osage County District #1 Commissioner Jerry Howerton Tuesday afternoon. The Chamber honored Junior High Students Kendall Owens and Ashley Roberts and High School Student Kaylee Smith were recognized for their responsibility. During Barnsdall School News Wilma Logue announced that two Barnsdall students won the Verdigris Valley Essay Contest Mallory Siggins won a trip to Washington D.C. and Daniel Adams won a trip to Oklahoma Energy Camp.

Chamber Vice President Claud Rosendale brought forward the discussion of security cameras once again during the meeting. Chamber member and business owner Cliff Taylor stated he has also had issues with vandals climbing his building, damaging the roof and leaving trash. Special guest Jerry Howerton recommended bringing the issue with Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden to see if he had recommendations for cameras or other options.