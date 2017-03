Posted: Mar 30, 2017 11:49 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2017 11:49 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Caney Valley School District has canceled classes tomorrow for the funeral of second grader Kaden L. Minor, student who died of a gunshot wound in an accident on Sunday.

The 8-year-old's funeral services will be held at 2pm, at the Caney Valley High School Gymnasium in Ramona. Interment will be in the Ochelata Cemetery.