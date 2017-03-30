Posted: Mar 30, 2017 4:40 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2017 4:40 PM

Adam Hooper

A probable cause hearing took place Thursday afternoon for a Bartlesville man. 26-year old Nicholas Leland Blevins was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and possession of paraphernalia.



Bartlesville police served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of SW Maple. According to a court affidavit, numerous items were found that matched descriptions of stolen property. Officers searched the suspect's bedroom and found bags of meth and a 22-caliber rifle. Reportedly, the police found in Blevins possession a bag of meth and numerous illegal pills.



Blevins had a warrant out for failure to appear in drug court. Bond was set at $25,000.