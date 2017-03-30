News


Crime

Posted: Mar 30, 2017

Bartlesville Man Arrested For Drug Violations

Adam Hooper

A probable cause hearing took place Thursday afternoon for a Bartlesville man.  26-year old Nicholas Leland Blevins was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and possession of paraphernalia.

Bartlesville police served a search warrant at a home in the 1500 block of SW Maple.  According to a court affidavit, numerous items were found that matched descriptions of stolen property.  Officers searched the suspect's bedroom and found bags of meth and a 22-caliber rifle.  Reportedly, the police found in Blevins possession a bag of meth and numerous illegal pills.

Blevins had a warrant out for failure to appear in drug court.  Bond was set at $25,000.


