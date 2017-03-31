Posted: Mar 31, 2017 4:52 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2017 4:52 PM

Adam Hooper

A Bartlesville man who is accused of threatening a woman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 4th. David Ray Gott is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and threaten to perform an act of violence. Bartlesville police last month were called to the area of 13th and Hickory where a woman was inside a car crying.



A court affidavit states that officers noticed a windshield was smashed with a cinder block. The weapon was found on the hood of the victim's car. The woman told the authorities that she had numerous threatening texts from Gott.



Bond remains at $150,000.