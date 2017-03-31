Posted: Mar 31, 2017 4:51 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2017 4:51 AM

Ben Nicholas

An Oologah-Talala Emergency Medical Service ambulance responded to an address near Oologah Lake just east of Oologah around 4 yesterday afternoon on a report of an unresponsive individual.



OTEMS found an individual who could not be revived, and then turned the matter over to the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



OTEMS says it could not provide any further information on the victim or circumstances of the incident.