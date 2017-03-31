Posted: Mar 31, 2017 4:54 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2017 4:54 AM

Ben Nicholas

Phillips 66 will host its annual meeting of shareholders on May 3 at the Houston Marriott Westchase. Shareholders must present an admission ticket or proof of ownership of Phillips 66 stock, as well as valid picture identification, to be admitted.



Those unable to attend in person can access live audio of the meeting by going to the Phillips 66 Investors site, www.phillips66.com/investors, and clicking on “Events & Presentations.” A toll-free conference call number and access code will be listed there. A transcript will be available on Phillips 66’s Investors site at a later date.



Final voting results from the meeting will be reported on Form 8-K and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

