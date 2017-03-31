Posted: Mar 31, 2017 7:27 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2017 7:29 AM

Ben Nicholas

After 25 years of food and fun, a Washington Park Mall staple has closed it's doors. Garfield's has announced via sign that they have closed, and will not be reopening. Decorations have been stripped from the facility, including the recognizable Merry-Go-Round horse inside the mall.



The restaurant was the location of the John McKee show during the fall on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3. No word yet on what, if anything, will take its place.