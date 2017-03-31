Posted: Mar 31, 2017 7:52 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2017 7:52 AM

Ben Nicholas

On March 27th, around 3 in the afternoon, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a house located at 1779 Overlook Drive in Independence, Kansas. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation in cooperation with the Dewey Police Department.



Deputies received information leading to the house on Overlook Drive from the Independence Police Department following an arrest for unrelated crimes.



Sheriff Robert Dierks says “It’s good to see departments working together, both within Montgomery County and across state lines. When we can solve crimes and return property to its rightful owners that make it even better.”



As a result of the search warrant, investigators were able to recover a large amount of stolen property from a string of burglaries in Oklahoma.



However, Caleb Teague is a suspect in multiple burglaries and has not been apprehended. If you have any information on Teauge's whereabouts, you are asked to please call 620-330-1000