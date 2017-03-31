Posted: Mar 31, 2017 8:28 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2017 11:02 AM

Ben Nicholas

Other media have reported numbers on the impact to Bartlesville with the recent transaction of ConnocoPhillips. Our sources have said that “The impact on Bartlesville is hard to determine, and no numbers have been released.”

A company spokesperson based in Bartlesville said yesterday that “Our dedicated and talented workforce in Bartlesville supports our operations across the portfolio. We anticipate some jobs in Bartlesville will be impacted by the announcement, but it’s too early in the process to know the full impact. ConocoPhillips has a long history in Bartlesville and remains committed to the local community.”

There have been no numbers reported at this time of job impact, and our source says that numbers could not be released for “some time” if jobs are impacted at all. We will keep you updated on our website at bartlesvilleradio.com if any news develops.