Posted: Apr 01, 2017 5:29 AMUpdated: Apr 01, 2017 7:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM radio were recognized by their peers Friday night. The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters held its annual awards ceremony in Oklahoma City. The stations were recognized for on the spot weather coverage.



The stations were also recognized for excellence in commercial production. A Christmas-time commercial to the tune of "Santa Baby" for Lookin' Sharp Laundry and Dry Cleaners won recognition.

KWON was again named non-metro Radio Station of the Year for the 7th time in 18 years. The staff also received a Community Service recognition.