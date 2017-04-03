Posted: Apr 03, 2017 10:20 AMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 10:41 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at 9 in the morning on Monday, as it was the first of the month, for their regularly scheduled meeting.

The commissioners approved several forms, including forms for the Bison Road Project. The commissioners also approved an addendum to an agreement for leased computers.

All other items were approved during the meeting. The commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.