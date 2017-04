Posted: Apr 03, 2017 3:00 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 3:00 PM

Adam Hooper

There's only one seat on the Nowata City Commission up for grabs in Tuesday's election. It's Ward 3 on the ballot. Voters have a choice between Mayor David Lynn and former Nowata County Commissioner Dean Bridges. Polls will open between 7 and 7.