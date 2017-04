Posted: Apr 03, 2017 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 3:12 PM

Adam Hooper

In a brief Noontime meeting on Monday, the Nowata School Board received bids for the General Obligation Building Bonds worth $740,000 and awarded UMB Bank of Kansas City as the low bid. The bank was the low interest rate of 1.525 percent.