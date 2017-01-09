Posted: Apr 03, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 3:58 PM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners held a lengthy executive session Monday in order to interview possible candidates for a new full-time position at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The Commissioners were in executive session for nearly 2 hours during the 10 o'clock meeting to interview the five prospective candidates for the position. Following executive session Jerry Howerton for District #1 said that it was a difficult decision, and all five of the candidates were exceptional, choosing one was a challenge. However, a prospective candidate was chosen, but the name of the individual will not be released until they pass the County mandated drug screening and officially accept the position.

Also during the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, Oakridge Builders provided an update for the ongoing OSU Extension Office building at the fairgrounds. Charles Hogan of Oakridge said they are ahead of schedule even with 2 days of rain delay and 5 days from wind. Hogan said the building in 95 percent complete and crews are currently working on installing interior walls and awaiting ONG to install natural gas meters.