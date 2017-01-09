News
Osage County
Posted: Apr 03, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 3:58 PM
Commissioners Interview for Fairgrounds Position
The Osage County Board of County Commissioners held a lengthy executive session Monday in order to interview possible candidates for a new full-time position at the Osage County Fairgrounds. The Commissioners were in executive session for nearly 2 hours during the 10 o'clock meeting to interview the five prospective candidates for the position. Following executive session Jerry Howerton for District #1 said that it was a difficult decision, and all five of the candidates were exceptional, choosing one was a challenge. However, a prospective candidate was chosen, but the name of the individual will not be released until they pass the County mandated drug screening and officially accept the position.
Also during the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, Oakridge Builders provided an update for the ongoing OSU Extension Office building at the fairgrounds. Charles Hogan of Oakridge said they are ahead of schedule even with 2 days of rain delay and 5 days from wind. Hogan said the building in 95 percent complete and crews are currently working on installing interior walls and awaiting ONG to install natural gas meters.
Brett Selvidge of Samaritan EMS also provided a retort at the Monday meeting. Selvidge said for the month of February Samaritan averaged a call per day with a total of 28, the majority once again were medical calls rather than trauma, with Wednesday continuing to be their highest volume day of the week, and predominately female patients. The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.
