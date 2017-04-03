Posted: Apr 03, 2017 3:34 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 3:45 PM

Adam Hooper

The Nowata County Commissioners met in executive session for two and a half hours Monday morning interviewing several people for the sheriff's position. After much discussion, the commissioners appointed Erich Richter to sheriff, replacing Rick Miller who resigned a few weeks ago. Commissioner Curtis Barnes said picking a sheriff was a tough decision.



The appointment will last until the next major election, scheduled for November of 2018. Along with Richter, anyone else can file for the sheriff's position for the remaining two years left of Miller's term. Miller won the sheriff's race back in November in his own right.