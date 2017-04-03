Posted: Apr 03, 2017 4:02 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 4:02 PM

Ben Nicholas

Republican U.S. congressional candidate for Oklahoma’s First District, Andy Coleman, received the endorsement of former Oklahoma State Senator Denzil “Denny” Garrison on Friday. Garrison, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, served as the county attorney of Washington County. Garrison also served 16 years in the Oklahoma Legislature as the Republican minority leader in both the State House and Senate.

Coleman is running to replace Congressman Jim Bridenstine, who previously announced his intention not to seek reelection following the current term.

Coleman is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, a military veteran of Iraq, and a former attorney. For the last several years, he led all field efforts in the Middle East for The Voice of the Martyrs, the Bartlesville-based Christian ministry that helps persecuted Christians in the world’s most difficult countries. Coleman traveled throughout the region 80 to 100 days each year, and oversaw an extensive annual project portfolio.

