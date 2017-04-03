Posted: Apr 03, 2017 7:02 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 7:02 PM

The Dewey Board of Education held their monthly meeting on Monday night at the McCrary Conference Room.

During the meeting, the board forgoed executive session and approved a temporary contract for elementary teacher Dayana O'Kane. The board also approved the resignation of Brenda Frye, Lynn Gardner, Amy Herchock, and Eddie Herchock.

The board also approved fundraiser requests, including the local Special Olympics concession stand for a trip to State Special Olympics.

All other items were approved.