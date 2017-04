Posted: Apr 03, 2017 7:13 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 7:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Dewey's bi-weekly meeting was held on Monday night at 7. During the meeting, the council approved a bid to bore under Highway 75 as part of the North Wastewater Extension Project. The council accepted the lowest bid of three.

All other items were approved in the meeting.