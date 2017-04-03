Posted: Apr 03, 2017 7:45 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2017 7:48 PM

Adam Hooper

The Bartlesville City Council approved a proposal by the Bartlesville Development Authority to provide up to 2.3 acres of land in the Bartlesville Industrial Park to Priority Bargains Outlet for construction of a new 4,000 square foot warehouse. The City has been in contact with officials from Priority Bargains Outlet for about two years to build a facility in Bartlesville. Bartlesville Development Authority President David Wood said that financing has been approved.



Currently, the company employs six people. The plan is to add five people by the end of the year and employ three more by 2018.