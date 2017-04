Posted: Apr 04, 2017 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2017 10:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and spread into western Arkansas during the evening hours. The strongest storms will be capable of damaging hail and locally strong wind gusts. A limited risk of tornadoes will also exist. The severe weather threat is expected to end around midnight