Posted: Apr 04, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2017 3:15 PM

Adam Hooper

Nowata County doesn't have a sheriff, again. The Nowata County Commissioners on Monday appointed Erich Richter as sheriff, and now he's not the sheriff. County officials learned that Richter doesn't live in the county and therefore cannot be a sheriff. Commissioner Chairman Bud Frost said it was a mistake.



The commissioners will meet Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock and possibility choose another sheriff.