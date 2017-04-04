Posted: Apr 04, 2017 3:54 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2017 3:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

A bill aimed at improving weather forecasts could be making it's way to the nation. H.R. 353, the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act, is sponsored by Rep. Frank Lucas and Rep. Jim Bridenstine.



H.R. 353 directs the Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to focus resources and effort to:





-Rebalance NOAA funding to place a higher priority on weather-related research and activities;



-Emphasize developing accurate forecasts and timely warnings of high impact weather events;



-Create programs to extend warning lead times and improve forecasts for tornadoes and hurricanes;



-Develop a plan to utilize advanced technology to regain U.S. superiority in weather modeling and forecasts;



-Increase focus and continue development of seasonal forecasts; and



-Enhance coordination among various federal government weather stakeholders.





The legislation authorizes a NOAA pilot program to purchase commercial satellite weather data.



H.R. 353 has passed both the House and Senate and only needs the President’s signature to become law.