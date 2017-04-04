Posted: Apr 04, 2017 6:18 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2017 6:33 PM

Charlie Taraboletti



Jane Phillips Medical Center will host the inaugural FLOWCo half marathon next month. The Saturday, May 6th event is Bartlesville’s only half-marathon distance race. The race begins and ends in Johnstone Park, 100 Cherokee Avenue.

If you register before Friday of next week, the cost to participate in the half marathon is $45. That includes an event T-shirt. After April 14th, participation cost increases to $55 with no guarantee of a shirt. You can register online at eventbrite. Online registration closes April 29th.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three men/women in each USATF standard age group. All participants who complete the race will receive a medal. The FLOWCo half marathon is a USATF sanctioned/certified course with electronic timing by Tatur.



For questions or more information, contact Jane Phillips Wellness Connection, 918-331-1102. All participants must be at least 12 years old on race day.

