Apr 04, 2017

Charlie Taraboletti

Tom Hays is Dewey's new mayor. Hays won with 176 votes. Former mayor Ron Revard withdrew from the contest severeal weeks ago but still picked up 15 votes. Wayne Sell and Stephanie Hicks won their respective races for seats on the Dewey city council.

Copan voters said yes to a school bond electon 243 to 149. They also elected Kay Ko Holmes, Ed Browning, and Rea Madden as trustees. Marjorie Eldridge won the vote for town clerk by a four-vote margin over Michele Rader, 23 to 19.