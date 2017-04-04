Posted: Apr 04, 2017 9:57 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2017 9:57 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Washington County family is asking the burglar who took their safe containing photographs to bring it back. The theft has forced the victims to relive the death of their baby boy all over again.

Jason and Harlie Tatum family hasn't lived in their mobile home for several months after a tornado damaged it last year. The couple returend home and found the home to be a mess and someone had taken their televsion, DVD player, children's toys, family clothes, and one other item -- the family safe.

The photos were part of how the parents grieved for their child, but now they too are gone.

The safe contained photographs and a guestbook from their first baby's funeral. The Tatum's child, Elijah only lived for two weeks before he died six years ago.

Harlie said Elijah's photo album helped her grieve, but now it's gone.

They're hoping the thieves will see how easily they can ease the heartbreak and return the pictures.

If you have any information on the case you're asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 918-337-2800. You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-CLUE.

The family is asking the burglars to return the photo album, no questions asked, to P.O. Box 231, Copan, OK.