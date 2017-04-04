Posted: Apr 04, 2017 10:10 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2017 10:10 PM

Bill Lynch

Osage County voters chose to keep Democratic Candidate Jerry Howerton in place Tuesday night during the Osage County District #1 Commissioner race with 59 percent of the vote. Howerton was running against Republican Candidate Will Cubbage for the vacant seat in District #1, left when Commissioner Bob Jackson retired last July. The special election for the Commissioner seat was just one of several elections taking place Tuesday, the majority of the other races across the County were for City Council positions, but all eyes were on the Commissioner race. This was the first election for the 32 year veteran of County service. Howerton, took the seat on the Board of County Commissioners following Jackson retirement and has held the Deputy position for the past 9 months. Howerton was excited to finally earn the title of Commissioner Tuesday, and thanked his colleagues, County staff, and the community for all their support.

Howerton will swear in and take the Commissioner title at the next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners on Monday.

In other races, the communities of Barnsdall, Hominy, Fairfax, Skiatook, and Sperry held City Council races. In Skiatook Herb Forbes won over Cody Fuentes. Boa Cox and Charles Cartwright were elected to the Fairfax Board of Trustees, Cartwright winning with four votes over Greg Daley. Ronald Reed won against Emma Pitts with 61 percent of the vote in Hominy, and Betty Fowler won against JD Cole with 62 percent of the vote in Barnsdall.