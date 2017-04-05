Posted: Apr 05, 2017 9:38 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2017 9:40 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police responded to a reported drive by shooting on Tuesday night just after 10:30. According to police Captain Jay Hastings, the incident occurred in the 1800 block of SW Armstrong. He says when the officers arrived they determined approximately six or seven shots had been fired based upon evidence collected at the scene.



Bullets struck and damaged two cars and a house. The house was occupied at the time the shots were fired and there was a small child sleeping in a bedroom that the bullet traveled through. Luckily no one in the home or area were injured during the incident.



Police have located witnesses who say they saw a gold or tan SUV drive by the house with its lights out northbound while someone was firing the shots.



If you have any information concerning the incident please call the Bartlesville Police Department's Detective Division at 918-338-4015. You can also remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 918-336-2583 or 800-222-8477. You can leave tips online at www.bcrimestoppers.com or use the free P3 TIPS smart phone app. All crime stoppers tips are guaranteed anonymous.