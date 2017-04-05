Posted: Apr 05, 2017 10:22 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2017 11:52 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math programs at Bartlesville's Central Middle School will benefit from a check presented Friday morning at a school rally to sponsor the new Technology Student Association. The sponsorship will help Laura Williams and her TSA club members purchase the uniforms needed for competitions.

Bartlesville Community Relations Leader for the company, Karen Leinen says ConocoPhillips has a long tradition of investing in the communities in which it operates. Education is a particular area of focus and the company is happy to help Central’s TSA.

Students from the CareerTech STEM classes at Central Middle School came together to form the TSA with currently 37 members. Central’s TSA meets in one of their new Phillips 66 Innovation Labs at Central on Thursdays after school.

The members are learning how to conduct meetings and make decisions as a group with Robert’s Rules of Order. Officers were elected and attended and leadership conference at NSU in Tahlequah. The club’s favorite activity so far has been volunteering at the Salvation Army during the Angel Tree Distribution Day.

The sponsorship will help outfit the students for competitions. These competitions require the students to wear a blue TSA dress jacket and blue polos which TSA members are required to wear each year at the TSA State Conference.