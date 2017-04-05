Posted: Apr 05, 2017 2:43 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2017 2:43 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville High School Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony are inviting everyone to a free concert on Friday at 7:00 in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium at Bartlesville High School.



This performance will help prepare the groups for their state competitions.



Band director Alex Claussen says that the concert will be short and the Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony will only perform our state contest pieces.



The Symphonic Band will perform at state contest at the Owasso High School Performing Arts Center Auditorium on Tuesday at 3:10 pm. The contest is free and open to the public.



The Wind Symphony will perform at state contest at the Jenks High School Performing Arts Center Auditorium on Friday, April 14 at 11:30 am. This contest is also free and open to the public.