Posted: Apr 05, 2017 2:53 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2017 2:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture, acting in response to a directive from President Donald Trump, authorized emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program lands in Oklahoma as a result of wildfires that devastated parts of northwest Oklahoma. Fallin says that she appreciates the action to help ranchers and the recovery process.



The USDA action is required to direct the Farm Service Agency to permit the grazing on lands covered by the CRP, which exists to conserve and improve wildlife resources. The authorization is pursuant to appropriate restrictions and conservation measures.



Damages are expected to grow, but the USDA estimates that in Beaver, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Woodward and Woods counties in Oklahoma 389,533 acres burned, 3,000 head of cattle died, structure losses were about $2 million, and destroyed fencing exceeds $22 million.

