Posted: Apr 05, 2017 3:35 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2017 3:35 PM

Ben Nicholas

After 17 years in Bartlesville, Sitel is closing it's doors. According to Shirley Loebsack from Global Marketing & Communications at Sitel, Bartlesville does not fit their current business model.



Loebsack issued this statement to us:

“Sitel has had the honor of working in the Bartlesville area for 17 successful years. Unfortunately, our business model does not allow for us to remain in this market. Our decision to make an announcement to associates and to the community a few months ago was two-fold, 1) we wanted to provide our associates more than the legal 60-day notice requirement in order to provide as much time and resources as possible to assist them with career options and 2) we have numerous Sitel Work-at-Home employment opportunities for these agents and an early announcement allows additional time for associates to be Work-at-Home ready. All associates are able to apply for other positions within the company, including Work@Home opportunities. Sitel leadership also intends to proactively partner with local resources and other area employers to identify potential employment opportunities for impacted associates.

Sitel will provide an official WARN letter to each associate and to the State of Oklahoma as required by law and additional details will be provided at that time and in that letter. This is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2017.

This has been a very difficult decision with the 17 years of service that has been provided to this community by our Sitel associates. Sitel Bartlesville leadership is working to provide as much open and proactive communication as possible to ensure the most efficient transition for clients, associates and the community.”



This will be the second business out of the strip center that will have closed in the last year.



