Posted: Apr 05, 2017 4:20 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2017 4:20 PM

Bill Lynch

Tuesday evening the Pawhuska City Council met for their monthly regularly scheduled meeting. During which the Council approved the first business for the newly established Master Tax Incentive District. The Incentive will provide the approved business a delay on their ad valorem tax increases for a five year period. Meaning as tax rates would traditionally increase as a business becomes more established and successful, with the newly established Incentive, the rate will remain the same from the time they are approved. This will provide an opportunity for the business to grow and succeed in Pawhuska's downtown district. The first business the apply is Addie Roanhorse's Roanhorse Gallery and Little Rain Song Loft, which will be located at 617 Kihekah.

The Council also took action to select a project for the CDBG Application for 2017. It is no secret that the water treatment facility in Pawhuska is in need of repairs, and this year the city will be applying for the CDBG Engineering Grant for $450,000 in order to begin repairing or replacing portions of the water treatment facility including the two million gallon water tank. Rural Development Coordinator Barbara Albritton from INCOG recommended the city apply for the Engineering Grant over the Construction Grant as it could save the city money in the long term.