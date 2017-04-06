Posted: Apr 06, 2017 6:26 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2017 6:26 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Boys and Girls Club is celebrating the announcement that Kismet Okyere was selected as the Oklahoma Youth of the Year. Okyere won the State competition in Oklahoma City and was awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Development Director for the club, Annah Fischer says Okyere has been a member of the local club since she was 6.



Okyere competed against Club members from all over the state of Oklahoma, was interviewed with a panel of judges, wrote three essays, and gave her winning speech in front of Club supporters. Okyere has been serving as junior staff this school year. She says it's all about giving back.



The Boys and Girls club provided her with a new wardrobe to wear to the State competition. Patriot GMC Hyundai provided transportation to get her the competition in OKC. The Boys and Girls Club arranged for her hotel stay in Oklahoma City.



Okyere is the second Bartlesville student to win the Youth of the Year Award in the past 3 years.