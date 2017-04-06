Posted: Apr 06, 2017 6:34 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2017 6:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Back by popular demand, Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford will host another Facebook LIVE Conversation this afternoon. The senator says the Facebook session with constituents gives him the opportunity to answer some of your questions about what's happening this week in the Senate.



Just go to www.facebook/senatorlankford at 5 o'clock and comment on the LIVE video with your questions. The senator will also share some information about his upcoming events around the state during the Easter break including a session in Bartlesville. While the session is expected to start at 5 this afternoon, that time could vary slightly based on any votes in the senate.